    Akshay Kumar's 'kill yourself' remark in video advocating fitness draws criticism

    Akshay Kumar's poorly phrased message has been criticised by some Twitter users, while others opined that it had been taken out of context.

    News18
    February 05, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay Kumar is being criticised. (File)

    Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay Kumar is being criticised. (File)


    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is receiving flak on social media for a poorly phrased message in a video promoting exercise and fitness. Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay is being criticised by many on social media who found it insensitive and triggering.

    The rest of this article may be triggering to some.

    Akshay’s controversial statement that has been picked up by Twitter users approximately translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the twenty-four hours in a day is better off dead… kill yourself." The “kill yourself" part is spoken in English and has caused some outrage on social media. While it drew flak, some were of the opinion that the video had been taken out of context. In a longer version of the video, also shared by a Twitter user, the actor can be heard urging people to take fitness seriously. He says one could participate in crossfit; if not that, one could walk. He adds, “agar kuch nahi karoge, toh maroge" (“if you do nothing, you’re sure to die").

    Here’s the controversial bit of the video.

    The following is the longer version.

    Here’s what people have had to say, ranging from criticism to memes.

    “I find this video by @akshaykumar highly problematic. How can a ‘celebrity’ be so callous in his public demeanor?" wrote a Twitter user.

    “This is very triggering to those who are stuck with heavy work and care routines and no choice. Classist and gender insensitive," wrote another.

    “It’s not about hating dude. No one is hating. Everyone is just kinda shocked at the escalation of tone and the irony that those who can’t give time to health should die," another said.



    One Twitter user defended Akshay’s message, writing, “Obesity Cardiovascular diseases Gastric problems are all so common in Western countries & now gripping India too.. If he is saying to take one hour for you body what is wrong in it?? The way he said is just a way of saying..why to take it in a spooky sense (sic)."

    Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

    News18
    Tags: #Akshay Kumar #fitness #viral video
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 02:17 pm
