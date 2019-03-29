App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari enters Rs 100 crore club, Badla is highest grossing crime-thriller, Luka Chuppi crosses Rs 90 cr mark

Standing at Rs 78.44 crore, Badla has gone past the lifetime numbers of Andhadhun as well as Drishyam, turning out to be the highest grossing crime thriller of all times.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Whatsapp

Kesari is set to be a hit at the box office, with Rs 105.86 crore collected in its extended eight-day week. The film started quite well and then sustained right through the weekend. Post that, even though there was a dip of sorts on Monday, collections were stable from Tuesday onwards and that ensured its entry into the Rs 100 crore club in 7 days flat.

With the success of the film, Akshay Kumar has shown his consistency as a superstar all over again. Barring PadMan, which fell short of the Rs 100 crore mark, he as delivered several back-to-back centuries with 2.0 and Gold being his last big grossers. Kesari was a dream project for Akshay and the manner in which it is is going currently, a total in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore is on the cards, ensuring a 'hit' status for the film.

In the coming months, Akshay already has Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 lined up for release. Now, one waits to see how big these films turn out to be once they hit the screens.

Another release of the week, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, has turned out to be a theatrical disaster. The film has fetched just around Rs 2 crore in its first week after seeing a fractured release with hardly any awareness around it. There were some good reviews that did come its way but audiences had many other big-ticket choices available for them. As a result, this Ronnie Screwvala production was totally ignored.

There was lot of love, though, for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film went on from strength to strength over the days and collected Rs 11.12 crore more in its third week. This is a very good hold for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer, which brought in Rs 38 crore at the end of the first week, followed by Rs 29.32 crore in the second week.

Standing at Rs 78.44 crore, the film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Andhadhun as well as Drishyam, turning out to be the highest grossing crime thriller of all times. A moderate-budget film, it is a superhit already and would be aiming for a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore.

As for the Dinesh Vijan-produced Luka Chuppi, it has already surpassed the Rs 90 crore mark, with its current total standing at Rs 91 crore. This is a very good number again for the rom-com directed by debutant Laxman Utekar.

For Kartik Aaryan, this is another major success after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.  He would be aiming to take it further with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which would release towards the end of the year. Post that, there is Imtiaz Ali’s next and that further ups the fortune of the young star.

As for Kriti Sanon, she too has an eventful year ahead with Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat as her next three releases before the end of this year.

All in all, yet another productive week for Bollywood with good moolah coming in.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Entertainment

