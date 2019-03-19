Akshay Kumar’s digital debut with Amazon’s The End is biggest in India, in line with global biggies

Joginder Tuteja

The revolution has begun. What seemed like an experiment till about a year ago has now taken a full-fledged form with Akshay Kumar signing a landmark deal with Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video for a multi-season original series, tentatively titled ‘The End’.

Though there have been instances in the past where Bollywood stars have expressed their interest to be a part of this emerging trend, it is for the first time that something as big as this has actually happened.

The core differentiating factor here is that for the first time, a reigning movie superstar has actually stepped into a series like this for a full-fledged role and that too with a long term commitment.

The buzz in trade circles is that this series would actually play out across at least three seasons. This means quite some on-screen engagement can be expected out of Kumar.

This is a first ever from the Indian film industry where a superstar, who at any point in time is working on three to four films, and is at the top of the game is actually stepping into this arena. While there have been other actors too from Bollywood who are either seen routinely in digital series or are now making their presence felt in the new medium, it is special when someone of Kumar’s stature steps in.

No wonder, good credit must go to Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment who has managed to pull off this association. Malhotra and Kumar have, in the past, collaborated on films like Airlift, Baby, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Special 26, OMG - Oh My God. Malhotra is not new to the world of digital. He last produced Breathe for Amazon Prime and the show, with R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. He has managed to find global recognition coming its way. A commercial as well as critical success, its season two is already on the floors and is being top-lined by another Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan.

While that is happening, he has pulled off a coup by bringing the superstar on board for The End with Amazon Prime Video and this is already being hailed as the deal of the year. Though one can never expect the exact amount to be revealed officially, buzz is that the series is being mounted at unprecedented levels.

This pretty much establishes The End as the biggest thing to have happened when it comes to entertainment in the India digital arena. Of course, Kumar's presence only makes it further special since even in Hollywood one has not really seen reigning superstars take this plunge yet. Yes, a Brad Pitt (War Machine) or a Ben Affleck (Triple Frontier) may occasionally chip in but that is for just a film and not a series as a whole. The only recent example is John Krasinski whose action-thriller digital series Jack Ryan is currently on.

Meanwhile, Kumar has already made a huge splash with just the announcement of the series, courtesy his walk of fire - well, literally so. The news has travelled internationally with quite some positive response coming in already. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, who was in India to make the announcement with Kumar and Malhotra, is expectedly excited about this collaboration and is particularly high on the action sequences that would form a major part of this series.

Given Kumar’s unique selling point, where he continues to be regarded quite highly for his action image, even though he has worked across genres in his near three decade of experience, The End is expected to raise the bar further high for the digital content not just in India but even at the global platform.

This pretty much reminds one of the transition that the world of entertainment had seen at the turn of the millennium. Back in year 2000, Amitabh Bachchan had taken this bold step of stepping into the television circuit when hardly any superstar even came close to thinking about that. Now exactly 20 years later, Kumar would be seen in The End on digital medium.

From one superstar (AB) to another (AK), this is as apt and as smooth a transition that one could have imagined.

