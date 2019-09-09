Akshay Kumar turns 52, lines up 6 films in 15 months, including Housefull 4

After releasing five films in a span of 18 months, Akshay Kumar is getting more aggressive. In the next 15 months, six films starring him will release in quick succession. This could turn out to be a personal record for the superstar, in the current times.

These six films are Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

In fact, if we sum up his releases between 2018 and 2020, it comes to 11, in a matter of 35 months. This comes to an average of roughly one film every three months.

No other superstar has managed to achieve this feat either in the recent past, or has something like this planned in the time to come.

However, Akshay Kumar has been doing this consistently with 10 straight successes to his name, already.

The winning streak that started with Airlift has continued till Mission Mangal with a great run already seen from 2018 onwards, starting with PadMan, Gold and 2.0 to now Kesari and Mission Mangal in 2019.

What makes his journey more exciting is the fact that each of his films has belonged to different genres with the actor playing an 'aam aadmi' to a superhero no less.

This year, he has already delivered a Rs 150 crore success as a warrior in period action drama Kesari and is fast approaching his first Rs 200 crore club entry with Mission Mangal where he played a mission director.

He would soon be seen in a different mission altogether with Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 taking him into an altogether different zone. It has been a while since we saw Akshay Kumar in a whacky comedy and Housefull 4 has him play a double role no less with one character set in the contemporary London and another settled as a king in the Baahubali era no less.

He would also be seen in Karan Johar's Good News which is a feel good entertainer in the offering with dollops of humour in it. His pairing with Kareena Kapoor Khan has been missed for the last few years and their coming together only makes this film look bigger.

However, the biggest of them all in terms of anticipation is going to be Sooryavanshi. Fans of both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty had wanted the duo to unite for the longest time and the fact that the actor is playing a cop in the action thriller has set the expectations much higher. A few ‘behind the scenes’ shots of the film have already ignited curiosity.

Meanwhile, there would also be curiosity to check out Akshay Kumar as he appears as a transgender in Eid release Laxmmi Bomb. The film took advantage of the Eid slot made available due to shelving of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah and preponed the release date which it had otherwise let go of as a goodwill gesture earlier on.

Year 2020 will end with another Sajid Nadiadwala production Bachchan Pandey where Akshay Kumar will be seen in a rustic action avatar. First look poster of the film has been unveiled and one waits to see how a new fictional character after Rowdy Rathore is created with Bachchan Pandey.

As for a real life character, there is Prithviraj that Akshay Kumar has signed up with Yash Raj Films. The legend of Prithvi Raj Chauhan has been textbook favourite at school and to see it on the big screen should turn out to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. An official announcement has just been made and the film would be releasing on Diwali 2020.

With several biggies already lined up for Akshay Kumar and the actor expected to sign more films in time to come, there are certain records that would be reserved only for the superstar.

Housefull 4: October 25 (Diwali)Good News: December 27Sooryavanshi: March 27Laxmmi Bomb: May 22 (Eid)Prithviraj: Diwali 2020

Bachchan Pandey: December 25 (Christmas)