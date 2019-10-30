Akshay Kumar strikes again with ‘Housefull 4’, equals Salman Khan’s record for most centuries at box office

In just five days, Housefull 4 has entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film has collected over Rs 110 crore already and is still scoring.

In quick time, the film will go past the Rs 150 crore mark and after that, it would be interesting to see how it covers its journey from there.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has now equalled the record for most number of centuries, held by Salman Khan.

Salman was leading with 13 centuries till date, with Bharat being the latest entrant to his list -- which actually managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Now, Akshay Kumar has scored big too with Housefull 4. While we waits to see if it enters the Rs 200 crore club, his 13th century has definitely come calling.

Housefull 4Mission MangalKesari2.0GoldToilet - Ek Prem KathaJolly LLB 2RustomHousefull 3AirliftRowdy RathoreHoliday

Housefull 2

Remarkably, out of these 13 films, three belong to the Housefull franchise.

As for the competition between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for the top slot is concerned, both are set to wrap the year with 14 centuries each under their belt.

While Salman Khan has Dabangg 3 coming up, Akshay Kumar’s last release of the year would be Good Newwz.

In March 2020, Akshay Kumar may take the lead as he has Sooryavanshi lined up. However, after that it would be the Eid clash between Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb that would be keenly awaited.