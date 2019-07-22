App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akshay Kumar set to score 10th straight hit with Mission Mangal, add to over Rs 1,000 crore from his last nine films

The film is less than a month away from release and generating quite a buzz around its 15th August arrival.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder

It has been one unbeaten streak for Akshay Kumar with nine successes in a row already and Mission Mangal releasing next. A flurry of hits, that started back in 2016 with the release of Airlift, has only flourished further with Kesari earlier this year; the magnitude of successes by Akshay Kumar in these three years is a case study in itself.

The films in question are Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, PadMan, Gold, 2.0 and Kesari. Each one of these has either been a hit or a superhit, or at the bare minimum has made profits for all involved.

This is evident from the fact that between these nine films, as much as Rs 1,150 crore have come in, which is nothing short of a miraculous number.

In fact, if one puts an average of this across his last nine releases, it comes to a superb Rs 127.50 crore. Now, this is a kind of number that usually comes for only a handful of superstars. But, in the case of Akshay Kumar, he is maintaining his average on a film by film basis.

His last release was Kesari and it minted over Rs 150 crore at the Box Office. Prior to that, the Hindi version of 2.0 almost came close to Rs 200 crore-mark before falling a bit short. Barring PadMan (which saw immense critical acclaim), each of his other eight releases has entered the Rs 100 crore club, which is a clear testimony to the kind of consistent run that the superstar has been enjoying during last three years.

Akshay Kumar would now be seen in Mission Mangal this Independence Day and if the promo is anything to go by, his average of Rs 127.50 crore would be pretty much maintained with this one as well.

The film's trailer has already generated quite some excitement since one hasn't really seen a hardcore Bollywood movie which shows the audiences what goes behind setting a space expedition to success. With the right dose of thrill, drama and patriotism expected to unfold on screen, this Balki production seems like a winner.

The film is less than a month away from release and generating quite a buzz around its 15th August arrival. The film would be releasing alongside John Abraham-starrer Batla House, which belongs to a different genre altogether, and hence would find an audience of its own.

As for Akshay Kumar, he has a busy year ahead with Housefull 4 as his next biggie in the pipeline. A Diwali release, this Sajid Nadiadwala production is touted to be Akshay Kumar's calling card for the Rs 200 crore club.

The biggest Bollywood film for the actor, Housefull 4, will take forward his successful franchise which has seen three straight hits already, and if the insider buzz is anything to go by, this one is set to be the 'baap of all entertainers'.

Meanwhile, closer home, all eyes are on Mission Mangal to do the trick by being an entertainer, albeit of a different kind. Akshay Kumar has been consistency personified over the years and this time around, he has an ensemble cast – Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen – on his side as well, even if not in a romantic set up.

Now that by itself could well bring in the uniqueness factor and add on to the impressive repertoire that Akshay Kumar has built over the years.

Lifetime collections and verdict of last 9 movies of Akshay Kumar

=========================================================

Airlift (Superhit) - 129 crores

Housefull 3 (Hit) - 109 crores

Rustom (Superhit) - 128 crores

Jolly LLB 2 (Hit) - 117 crores

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Superhit) - 134.25 crores

PadMan (Semi-hit) - 81.82 crores

Gold (Semi-hit) - 105 crores

2.0 [Hindi] (Superhit) - 189.55 crores

Kesari (Hit) - 154.41
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:43 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #Entertainment

