Akshay Kumar registers 10th consecutive hit with Mission Mangal, equals Salman Khan's record

Now that’s the kind of success streak that dreams are made of. Mission Mangal has emerged as a huge success and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Ever since its release, the Akshay Kumar starrer has been enjoying a great run at the box office. There is no stopping the film and as things seem currently, it is in there for a really long run.

Meanwhile, the superstar is now enjoying yet another major record to his name. Starting from Airlift (2016), till Mission Mangal (2019), Akshay Kumar now has 10 straight successes to his name. He has not seen a flop in this period, which makes it a remarkable feat that would be tough for most superstars to replicate.

Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s successes starting from Airlift, and their lifetime collections:

Mission Mangal: Rs 106.4 crore (and counting)Kesari: Rs 154.4 crore2.0 (Hindi): Rs 189 croreGold: Rs 105 crorePadMan: Rs 81.8 croreToilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.2 croreJolly LLB 2: Rs 117 croreRustom: Rs 128 croreHousefull 3: Rs 109 crore

Airlift: Rs 129 crore

What is notable is the fact that the only film in this list which has not hit the century mark is PadMan. That is ironic as it was a National Award winner. Rest of the films emerged as major money spinners. Of late, collections of Akshay Kumar starrers have only been soaring one film after another.

These successes also belong to different genres, ranging from sci-fi (2.0, Mission Mangal), social (Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, PadMan), comedy (Housefull 3), drama (Rustom, Jolly LLB 2), patriotic (Kesari, Airlift) and sports (Gold).

For an actor who started his career over 25 years ago and was hailed primarily as an action star, Akshay Kumar has scored across genres. His next two films come with a different flavour. While Housefull 3 is an action comedy, Good News is a slice of life comedy.

Meanwhile, the only other current superstar to boast of this major feat is Salman Khan who first set the record for 10 successes in a row. Between 2010 and 2016, each of his releases ranging from Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Sultan were successful at the box office. The winning streak ended with Tubelight.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that as versatile superstars, both Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have been regaling the audience like never before.