Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara Advani’s ‘Good Newwz’ explores another Bollywood taboo subject

Sperm donation (Vicky Donor), erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Savdhan), pregnancy at old age (Badhaai Ho) and baldness (Bala) are some of the taboo or unexplored subjects that have made for great entertainers over the years.

In the coming months, homosexuality would be out of the closet as well once Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Dostana 2 hit the screens. No wonder, Bollywood is not shying away from telling the kind of stories that have been hitherto untold.

This is where Good Newwz is expected to make it even bigger and the reasons are manifold. Other than the fact that it is exploring in vitro fertilisation (IVF), there are also major superstars leading the show with a major budget being allocated for the film which is being released as a mega blockbuster in the Christmas season.

While the 'Ayushmann Khurrana genre of films', as is the popular saying currently, have all turned out to be successful, each of these was put together as a middle of the road niche affair. It is a different matter that they all turned out to be major successes at the box office. However, from its very inception to the promo that has recently been unveiled, Good Newwz has been set as a major commercial entertainer that would have Bollywood ingredients in there as well, albeit with solid content as the thread that gels it all together.

This was apparent in the promo as well where Akshay Kumar is seen leading the show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and has Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani playing the other couple.

What could have turned out to be a serious topic has been projected as a slice of life entertainer, courtesy the 'goof up' of sperm exchange that takes place as both couples are carrying the same surname -- Batra. For director Raj Mehta, that set a solid platform for him to go ahead and spin together a riotous affair that would be abound with situational comedy.

Of course, what makes the film even bigger is Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar joining hands. They are producing the film together. With Good Newwz as their second collaboration of the year after Kesari, which too had Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films sharing an association, the two big names are expected to make this collaboration count.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who chooses to do select films, is returning more than a year after Veerey Di Wedding. As a woman who had anxieties about getting married in that film, she is now playing a mother-to-be who is anxious about giving birth to someone else's baby. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is expected to display his trademark rock solid comic timing all over again while Kiara Advani would be seen in an altogether opposite role when compared to her rather silent performance in this year's blockbuster Kabir Singh.

All in all, a major entertainer is in the offering this winning season and with Christmas round the corner and New Year celebrations set to embark in the week when Good Newwz would be playing in theatres, one awaits fireworks when the film releases on December 27.