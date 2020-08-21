Akshay Kumar ‘Into The Wild': Actor shares motion poster with Bear Grylls

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on August 21, released a motion poster of the upcoming episode of adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'.

The episode featuring Akshay Kumar will premiere on September 11 on the Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on the Discovery Channel.



Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/HzfSpkddWe

— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 21, 2020

Grylls also shared the motion poster using the hashtag #KhiladiOnDiscovery and dubbing the Bollywood actor 'legendary'.

In the popular Discovery show, survivalist Bear Grylls takes celebrities and eminent personalities on a 48-hour journey with him at inhospitable locations, where they struggle to 'survive'.

In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had joined Grylls on one of his adventures. The two had visited the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Grylls had claimed that the episode turned out to be the “world’s most trending televised event” with 3.6 billion social impressions.