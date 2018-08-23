Akshay Kumar in top 10 of Forbes highest paid actors list thanks to films, endorsements

The latest Bollywood release that is making good money at the box office is Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and this wouldn’t be the last time in 2018 when audiences will see the actor on the big screen. He still has a big-budget film to offer to along with south superstar Rajinikanth—2.0.

Kumar’s movie line-up each year is getting more diverse and it looks like all this is helping him make big bucks, and is why he could even take the seventh rank in 2018 Forbes highest paid actor list with earnings of $40.5 million.

His film graph shows an upward trend as none of his recent movies have given a weak box office performance. From Airlift to Jolly LLB 2 to Toilet Ek Prem Katha to PadMan, his films have not only entertained the moviegoers but also given them a chance to get a glimpse of few social issues that worries India.

Out of the four films mentioned above, three of them scored Rs 100 crore and above and Pad Man ended its run with Rs 78 crore. His latest film that is still running in theatres, Gold has earned Rs 84.85 crore in eight days of its release. And that’s not it, Kumar is most likely to add another feather in his cap with 2.0, the much-awaited film of this year which will release on November 29. It is also touted to be Asia’s most expensive film.

In fact, Akshay Kumar is the only actor who is giving the Khans of Bollywood a tough fight. Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh have a strong contender to compete with as Akshay continues to deliver a slew of hits.

In the Forbes list, Salman Khan stands behind Kumar at number ten with earnings of $33.5 million.

At a time when many Bollywood stars believe in appearing once in a year on the big screen, Akshay Kumar is not shy of coming twice or thrice on the celluloid to entertain movie buffs. He is rarely out of focus these days.

With film promotions and long shoot schedules, delivering more than one film in a year may look difficult but Kumar’s strict regime says “Everything is possible”.

The actor's day includes 8 hours of work and he even takes Sundays off to spend time with his family. It is his work-life balance that allows him to complete more than one film project a year.

A five-year trend shows he has appeared in an average of 3 movies every year. So, with a few flops too, Kumar manages to redeem himself with other movies.

His active lifestyle and reliable character are also the reason why brands want to work with him. Kumar mints millions from profits and endorsing about 20 brands.

In 2016, Kumar became the brand ambassador of Tata Motors for a period of 3 years. Apart from Tata Motors, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India is another automotive brand that is associated with Kumar. To endorse the HMSI brand, the actor charges around Rs 8 to 10 crore.

According to brands, Akshay Kumar is a befitting choice to be associated with as professionalism and commitment are his top priorities.