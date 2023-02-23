Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record. It has a 'Selfiee' connection

In what seems to be the promotions for his upcoming movie “Selfiee”, actor Akshay Kumar has gone a notch further by breaking a Guinness World Record – the highest number of selfies clicked in three minutes.

At a special meet and greet with his fans in Mumbai, Kumar clicked 184 selfies in three minutes making him the current record holder. Kumar has been promoting “Selfiee” with co-star Emraan Hashmi.

The record has passed over for years from person to person. In 2015, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson held this record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of his movie “San Andreas” in London. Then James Smith of the US broke the record in 2018 with 168 selfies. Kumar has now broken this record.

Kumar shared this feat on Instagram with a video of him clicking selfies one after another with fans on stage and with the framed record.

“Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday,” Kumar wrote.

Moneycontrol News