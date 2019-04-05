Akshay Kumar breaks own record with Kesari, Badla is still running strong, Salman Khan’s Notebook is out

'Mr. Consistent' Akshay Kumar is continuing to play his solid Bollywood innings with aplomb. In seven months flat, he has scored a hat-trick of centuries. From Gold (August’18) to 2.0 (November’18) to now Kesari (March’19), he has hit one century after another.

There are a handful of actors who deliver a century in a year and then a select few who manage two in a year. Akshay Kumar has managed as many as three centuries, which is huge. Moreover, there are three more movies coming up this year – Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 – and their entry in the Rs 100-crore club could well make this an unassailable record for other stars and superstars.

Kesari has collected around Rs 136 crore at the end of the second week, surpassing the lifetime numbers of Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Rowdy Rathore, two of the biggest grossers of Akshay Kumar’s career.

Of course, 2.0 remains the biggest film ever of the superstar’s career, though that one had come from down South. Nonetheless, the film is now marching well towards the Rs 150 crore mark and should reach there in the next 10 days.

As for the new release Junglee, it has just about managed to go past the Rs 21 crore mark. The film has been playing on expected lines, though the numbers are on the lower side given the scale of the film – a Hollywood director (Chuck Russel) who came on board and Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his action, as the leading man. These factors warranted a better product and footfall.

The good news is that the film hasn’t crashed per se, actually hanging in decently, as a result of which it has still found some showcasing in the second week. It could well turn out to be a coverage affair if the second weekend goes in the upwards of Rs 5 crore. That would depend upon how much of a formidable competition does the new release Romeo Akbar Walter turn out to be.

It is an over and out moment for Notebook, which has not even collected Rs 5 crore in its entire first week. Audiences were just not inclined to watch the film, which was reflected by the dismal footfall right from the first day. Even though Salman Khan’s name was attached to the film, there was hardly any buzz or hype, leading to dull collections throughout. Even though the reviews were decent, but by the time the word spread, it was too late.

On the other hand, the word has continued to spread quite strongly for Badla, with the numbers just not dying down. Even in the week gone by, Rs 5.25 crore came in and that has elevated the collections to Rs 83.69 crore. There is great word-of-mouth for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer and the film is still running. The Sujoy Ghosh directed film will certainly cross Rs 88 crore, though the journey between Rs 88 crore and Rs 90 crore would be tough.

The film is a superhit already and it would be interesting to see how it does in the satellite and digital circuits.