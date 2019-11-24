Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is actor's 100th film of his nearly 30 year career

Do you know that Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will hit theatres in January 2020, will be the actor’s 100th film?

Delivering 100 films is no small feat and Ajay shows no signs of slowing down.

Starting his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay has never shied away from acting in various genres. From action to romance to comedies, he has done it all, and has continued to maintain a strong foothold at the box office.

This year, the National Award winner entertained the audience with comedies, a genre he has recently taken to after being known for a long time as the action hero of Bollywood.

With films like Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, Ajay is listed among actors who have given strong returns in 2019 as the films saw 32 percent and 20 percent returns respectively.

In a recent interview to a magazine, the actor also said that he has no issues playing his age on the big screen and is happy that more mature scripts are written now. In De De Pyaar De, Ajay is seen romancing a woman who is half his age. This is not the first for the actor, after a similar love angle was shown in his earlier offering Golmaal Again.

A look at Ajay’s career in the last 10 years shows that he has delivered a mix of 11 hits and blockbusters out of a total of 22 releases. And a few of these successful films were delivered by the Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn duo, who have to their names, franchises like Golmaal and Singham.

While rumours suggest that Shetty and Ajay may not work together, Ajay cleared the air saying that director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and the comedy franchise of Golmaal will continue to see Ajay in the future.

Donning many hats

In a career spanning close to three decades, the actor has turned producer and has also invested in the film screening business with the thought of bringing more cinemas to smaller towns.

For NY Cinemas, named after his children Nysa and son Yug, Ajay is looking to invest Rs 600 crore to open close to 250 screens.

Another interesting development in the actor’s life is his interest in working on a biopic on Ramsay Brothers, who are known for making horror films in India.