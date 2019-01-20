Ajay Devgn begins 2019 with Total Dhamaal, aims for over Rs 400 crore collection with 3 big releases

By Joginder Tuteja

It was back in 2012 when Ajay Devgn had as many as three films releasing in a year. These were Son of Sardaar, Bol Bachchan and Tezz. While the first two were solid hits, third (a delayed release) in the list was a disaster. Since then, Devgn has been seen in one or two films per year.

However, this would change in 2019 with the superstar gearing up for the release of three biggies -- Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Interestingly, Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De were earlier expected to release in 2018. However, Devgn decided to space up his releases. As a result, Total Dhamaal (February 22), De De Pyaar De (May 17) and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior (November 22) would be arriving with a gap of few months between them.

What makes it all the more interesting is the fact that each of these three films belongs to different genres. Total Dhamaal is a madcap comedy and has a jungle adventure base setting to it. Coming from the house of Indra Kumaar with the Dhamaal team returning in the third part of this successful franchise, Total Dhamaal is set out to be a riotous affair.

De De Pyaar De is an urban romantic comedy and Devgn would be seen in this zone eight years after Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji (2011). It would be interesting to see how he portrays his romantic side in this Luv Ranjan production which has acclaimed Editor Akiv Ali making his debut as a feature film director.

As for his big ticket film, there is Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a historical action drama. Om Raut directs this big budget extravagant affair which has Saif Ali Khan pitted opposite Devgn. Interestingly, it is 17 years after The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) that Devgn is working on a period drama.

With as many as three films lined up for release, Devgn is set to have a very engaging 2019. However, it is not that that he has not experienced such times before. In fact, right at the beginning of the decade, he was seen in as many as six films as a lead actor. These were Golmaal 3, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Raajneeti, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Aakrosh and Toonpur Ka Superrhero. Except for the last two films, each of his other four were successful, thus reaffirming Devgn's status as a reliable superstar since 1991 release Phool Aur Kaante.

No wonder, he along with Akshay Kumar remain favourites among the exhibitors and distributors when it comes to consistent selling of tickets at the box office.

Last year, Akshay Kumar had three releases in the form of 2.0, Gold and PadMan. Now in 2019, he has Kesari, Good News, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Sooryvanshi lined up for release. As a matter of fact, there is buzz that Devgn would be making a special appearance in Sooryavanshi, just like he had done so in 2018 with Simmba.

Year 2018 was in fact relatively much quieter for Devgn as he had just one release, Raid. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club but left audiences wanting for more. Comparatively, 2017 had more number of releases for Devgn as he was seen in a blockbuster Golmaal Again and Baadshaho which just about covered costs. He was also seen in a guest appearance for Guest Iin London which went totally unnoticed.

Rest assured, Devgn would be a lot visible in 2019 due to his three biggies lined up next. What is also noticeable is the fact that he is mixing up his solo and multi-starrer outings.

De De Pyaar De is a solo outing where he is the biggest name in the enterprise with Tabu (seen with him again after Golmaal Again) and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies.

On the other hand, Total Dhamaal is an out and out multi-starrer affair with Devgn coming together with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and the core Dhamaal team of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferey.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to be special as his protagonist character would be coming face to face with Saif Ali Khan.

Between these three films, one can bet at least Rs 400 crore when it comes to expected box office revenue. If this number indeed comes in, it would be the most bountiful year for Devgn since 2010 when six of his films had released at the box office and brought in close to Rs 300 crore among them.

Meanwhile, the actor will not be resting as he has already begun to put together his plans for 2020 releases. There are two of his films which are set to go on floors soon. One of these is Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma's football film which tells the story of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. On the other hand, there is Luv Ranjan's next directorial outing where Devgn would be seen with Ranbir Kapoor. The two had created history with Raajneeti and one now waits to see if the sparks fly yet again when they come together for this light hearted film.

Ajay Devgn filmography since 2010:

2019 - Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior2018 - Raid, Simmba (special appearance)2017 - Golmaal Again, Baadshaho, Guest Iin London (special appearance)2016 - Shivaay, Fitoor (special appearance)2015 - Drishyam2014 - Singham Returns, Action Jackson2013 - Satyagraha, Himmatwala2012 - Son of Sardaar, Bol Bachchan, Tezz2011 - Singham, Rascals, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Ready (cameo)

2010 - Golmaal 3, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Raajneeti, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Aakrosh, Toonpur Ka Superrhero, Teen Patti (special appearance)

