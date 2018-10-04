AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexual misconduct by women, including minors

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women, including minors, on various social media platforms.



Oh to be Indian and not die a thousand deaths from second hand embarrassment every day. https://t.co/tfKkv4DRBV

— Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 4, 2018

The story came forth when the comedian, who features in All India Bakchod’s (AIB) videos, posted a tweet condemning an incident about a group of Indian men’s obscene behaviour onboard an Australian cruise ship.

In response to Chakraborty’s tweet, a Twitter user commented on how the comedian sent “unsolicited di** pics” to her and later asked her not to tell anyone otherwise his “career will be ruined”. In her post, she also claimed that she told “two of the most influential men in comedy in India”, but nothing happened. She also stated that AIB was aware of this and they did not pay heed to the situation.

Her response opened a can of worms when other women, including minors, joined in and spoke out against Chakraborty saying he had sought inappropriate content (nude pictures, et al) from them through direct messages.

What followed was a barrage of messages where women accused Chakraborty of sexual misconduct and even harassment.

Meanwhile, AIB issued a statement distancing them from this incident. They said they will cooperate with any investigation that follows and will delist any videos featuring Chakraborty with immediate effect.



We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority.

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2018

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, Mumbai Police tweeted the Twitter user offering her to file an official complaint on this matter.

Other comedians in the industry have also expressed their shock at the incident.



I feel sick and scared and angry and ashamed. Where the hell do men get this audacity from? Oh yes from society. #NotMyCommunity @AGirlOfHerWords — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 4, 2018





It's a serious failure of the entire comedy community if things have come to this stage. We had a new industry that could have been easily taught the meaning of equality & respect. We blew that chance. Ashamed.

— वरुण (@varungrover) October 4, 2018

Utsav Chakraborty, on the other hand, later posted a clarification, where he has said he “won’t discredit anyone” and that “an incredible amount of context” is required to understand the entire incident.