App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexual misconduct by women, including minors

Utsav Chakraborty, on the other hand, later posted a clarification, where he has said he “won’t discredit anyone” and that “an incredible amount of context” is required to understand the entire incident

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women, including minors, on various social media platforms.

The story came forth when the comedian, who features in All India Bakchod’s (AIB) videos, posted a tweet condemning an incident about a group of Indian men’s obscene behaviour onboard an Australian cruise ship.

In response to Chakraborty’s tweet, a Twitter user commented on how the comedian sent “unsolicited di** pics” to her and later asked her not to tell anyone otherwise his “career will be ruined”. In her post, she also claimed that she told “two of the most influential men in comedy in India”, but nothing happened. She also stated that AIB was aware of this and they did not pay heed to the situation.

Her response opened a can of worms when other women, including minors, joined in and spoke out against Chakraborty saying he had sought inappropriate content (nude pictures, et al) from them through direct messages.

related news

What followed was a barrage of messages where women accused Chakraborty of sexual misconduct and even harassment.

Meanwhile, AIB issued a statement distancing them from this incident. They said they will cooperate with any investigation that follows and will delist any videos featuring Chakraborty with immediate effect.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, Mumbai Police tweeted the Twitter user offering her to file an official complaint on this matter.

Other comedians in the industry have also expressed their shock at the incident.



Utsav Chakraborty, on the other hand, later posted a clarification, where he has said he “won’t discredit anyone” and that “an incredible amount of context” is required to understand the entire incident.


First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #All India Bakchod #Sexual harassment at workplace #Twitter #Utsav Chakraborty

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.