Ahead of Golden Globes, 'RRR' screening at Chinese theatre in US erupts into dance party. Watch viral video

Last week RRR made headlines after it sold all tickets to Chinese IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening on January 9 in record 98 seconds. Now, visuals from the screening show audience breaking into a dance party in front of the screen amid cheers as 'Naatu Naatu' plays in the background. The clips from the show are now viral.

Describing the experience of watching RRR at TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles, a Twitter user (@spiritedwords) wrote, "I have NEVER been to a screening so rowdy, so exciting, so absolutely INSANE AND WONDERFUL as RRR at the Chinese Theatre. I love this movie."

Dorie Chevlen, staff writer for New York Times tweeted, "Watching RRR for the first time, losing my goddamn mind also every movie should have an intermission so I can splash water on my face in the bathroom at the Chinese theater and collect myself."

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR was declared the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday.

