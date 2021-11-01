Ahead of Diwali, more states relax 50% capacity norm, to help in faster box office recovery

There are 15 big Bollywood movies waiting to be released in theatres along with 35-40 medium-size films that are in the pipeline.

Ahead of Diwali, many states that are big markets for movie exhibitors have allowed cinemas to operate at 100 percent seating capacity, a move observers say will help in faster recovery of box office revenue.

Currently, seven markets—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi—have given the go-ahead for full occupancy. Punjab has eased the 50 percent cap and has let cinemas operate at 66 percent capacity.

According to analysts, this is a big positive for exhibitors as the average pre-COVID pan-India weekend occupancy was in the range of 60-65 percent.

Full capacity is also key in terms of large film announcements as experts believe that big releases will dry up if there is no change in occupancy from 50 percent to 75 or 100 percent.

“It (full capacity in theatres) is a major advantage. This shows confidence…from the government and the confidence level transcends to the audiences,” said film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar.

Analyst Karan Taurani, vice-president, Elara Capital, said more markets letting cinemas operate at full capacity will mean a quicker return to COVID box office collections.

“This will also enable a reversal of terms including the (theatrical) window going back to six to eight weeks and distributor share going back to an average of 46 percent (which currently is 60 percent),” he added.

Johar noted that before the pandemic the Diwali quarter added around Rs 1,500 crore to overall Bollywood box office revenues, and similar numbers are expected this Diwali.

Analysts are confident of strong footfalls in theatres given that when theatres reopened following the first phase of unlocking in October last year, footfalls was hovering around fiver percent in November-December which increased to 23 percent in January this year.

“Sooryavanshi is the first tentpole movie and in the current times, Rs 100-125 crore should be an expected box office number since this is the first big Bollywood movie post COVID which will test the waters. One can assume tentpole movies would be close to a three-figure box office number,” said Nitin Menon, co-founder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector.

As many as 10 offerings from Bollywood are set to be released between November and December this year, of which five are big-ticket ventures including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

Both multiplexes and single screens are betting big on the upcoming Bollywood movies as Hindi films contribute 60 percent to the overall India box-office business.

However, Johar said that single screens will take more time to start seeing a recovery in business as capacity restrictions impact such theatres more and also given that many states have not allowed cinemas to operate at full capacity.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex, also known as Gaiety Galaxy, and Maratha Mandir, a single-screen theatre, had said that the 50 percent cap was “killing the exhibition space”.

On the other hand, multiplexes are optimistic about the coming months in terms of recovery.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, in a post-earnings (Q2 FY22) call with investors had said, “Business that we will see for the next four to five months will be something we have seen pre-COVID for a long time.”

While PVR expects to approach pre-COVID numbers by Q4FY22, Menon said some normalcy in business can be expected starting January next year in terms of overall recovery of the box office.

“The collections of Sooryavanshi will be a good indicator to set the ball rolling. But we believe that starting January 2022 when (Telugu period film) RRR releases, the market could be upbeat compared to a state of cautious optimism currently,” added Menon.