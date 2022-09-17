English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Ageing Hollywood sign to soon get a facelift

    The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023.

    AFP
    September 17, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    Work begins on Monday, with a crew of 10 prepping and pressure washing the enormous letters, which sit on hills above the movie capital.

    Work begins on Monday, with a crew of 10 prepping and pressure washing the enormous letters, which sit on hills above the movie capital.

    In a place where ageing is frowned upon and facelifts are common, even the sign that proclaims Hollywood to the world is joining in.

    The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023, and like the time-defying actors and actresses it watches over, it looks pretty much the same as it has for decades.

    But as all good performers know, a little nip here, a little tuck there can keep one looking young forever.

    Almost 400 gallons (1,500 liters) of paint and primer will be lavished on the 45-foot (14-meter)-high sign, the Hollywood Sign Trust said as it announced the makeover.

    Work begins on Monday, with a crew of 10 prepping and pressure washing the enormous letters, which sit on hills above the movie capital.

    Close

    Related stories

    The sign -- a must-see for any film buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles -- initially read Hollywoodland, and was constructed as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development.

    But in 1949, as the movie industry entered a golden age, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce lopped off the last four letters.

    The slightly out-of-kilter sign above La La Land has been repaired and refurbished over the decades, and was even rebuilt in 1978. It was last painted in 2012.

    "The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

    The facelift will take around eight weeks to complete, and is scheduled to finish on November 1.
    AFP
    Tags: #Cinema #Hollywood #Los Angeles
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 11:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.