After more than 30 years, vinyl records set to outsell CDs this year

The advent of cassettes, CDs, and eventually, online music streaming applications, pushed vinyl records into oblivion. Or so we thought until a recent report by the Recording Industry Association of America informed that in 2019, for the first time in decades, vinyl records are set to out-sell CDs.

In fact, a Rolling Stones report states that the sales of vinyl records have been growing for the past few years while that of CDs has been plummeting since the same period.

According to RIAA, CD sales were going down three times as fast as vinyl record sales were increasing.

Lucy Hale, the co-owner of Roundabout Music Company, confirmed the development and said: “Older people, you know, they’re like ‘man I used to listen to these when I was a teenager and I can’t believe they are coming back. Young kids coming in, they’re looking for Pink Floyd or the Beatles.”

The rise in the sale of vinyl records has reportedly proved beneficial for a lot of the classic rock bands. For instance, more than 300,000 Beatles vinyls were sold in 2018, while Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, and Jimi Hendrix, all sold more than 1,00,000 records each.

Hale believes this phenomenon is essentially the resurgence of a trend and it is the nostalgia that people feel while playing these records that are boosting the sales.

“There’s that ritual of taking the record out of the sleeve and putting it on the turntable and you get to see the art,” she added.

Speaking to Wlox.com, Hale said, there are several buyers who go for vinyl records because they believe those sound better than digital music.