After Hiccups and Hookups, OTT Lionsgate Play to launch 10 originals, expects high growth in India

Lionsgate Play, the streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz which recently released its first Indian original series called Hiccups and Hookups, has a lot more lined up for the Indian viewers.

Expecting maximum growth in the Indian market next year, Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia said the platform has a good lineup of premium content for next year.

The platform which offers subscription plans including Rs 149 per month and Rs 499 per year, sees India as the defining market in the next decade and the world's largest market at least by subscribers in the next 10 years.

"We should end up doing eight to 10 originals next year. In addition, we have about 55-60 premieres lined up between Hollywood movies, series and India originals," Jain told Moneycontrol.

Talking about how key originals are for streaming platforms, Jain said, "They (originals) play an important role because local languages reach far deeper. In the year of launch before Hiccups and Hookups was released, our consumer base was 1,000 odd cities. Originals will allow us to go from 1,000 to 2,500 in the next 12-18 months."

Banking on its upcoming content pipeline, Lionsgate Play is aiming to get a respectable market share in the 200 million subscriber base which Jain thinks India is likely to achieve by 2025.

"Subscription video on demand (SVOD) universe 18 months back was 15-25 million. Today to our estimate it is close to 75 million. The next three years will be years of hyper-growth. By 2025, India should look at grossing 200 million which is interesting because this industry is around three years old in terms of big content lineups," said Jain.

He further said, "Among SVOD platforms, the breakout performance is by two to three players whereas in the US there are at least seven to eight large players for the consumers. Hence, there is more potential for players. In my opinion, 2022 will see the launch of a couple of more premium networks."

And Jain expects Lionsgate Play to gain a considerable market share in India's SVOD space.

And for this, the platform is investing heavily in content. Jain said the platform's global investments in content are to the tune of $2 billion. "And that gives us enough muscle power to produce interesting content," he said.

For local content, Lionsgate Play is working with director Akarsh Khurana who has directed Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan and Netflix's Mismatched series. "We are also working with Endemol Shine and with producer Sidhanta Mathur who did (Netflix's) Little Things," said Jain.