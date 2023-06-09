After Farzi, Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy cements his second coming as the anti-hero

Shahid Kapoor as an anti-narcotics officer in Bloody Daddy. Something has shifted in Kapoor’s career since Kabir Singh. (Screen grab from trailer/Jio Cinema)

Shahid Kapoor never quite went away but his recent anti-hero reincarnations confirm that all that time spent trying to become the do-good hero was maybe a misstep in destiny’s plan. In a recurring sequence from Jio Cinema’s Bloody Daddy, Sumair played by the sleek and suitably worn Shahid Kapoor talks to a bartender. Every time, he uses the poor host as a ruse to get his way. The humour of these sequences plays off of Kapoor’s detachment, his ability in these scenes to act like he couldn’t care less about the people in front of him. This indifference can border on the extreme in the film, but is also part of the rugged, tortured charm that makes Sumair a smart but woeful protagonist.

What a departure this is for an actor who once played Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met) a walking-talking tranquilizer of just about any form of aggression. Kapoor has historically witnessed more downs than ups as an actor and while his filmography doesn’t exactly suggest an aversion to experiments (also been in Suraj Barjatya’s Vivaah), he has evidently bloomed of late, as the pulpy, at times irredeemable, anti-hero.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, who clearly let’s go of the handbrake for a change and tries to have fun with a film – well before he doesn’t – Bloody Daddy is everything its title suggests it would be. Bloody, hoarse, cruel and also ecstatically funny in parts, it’s the story of Sumair, a narcotics officer whose private and professional lives are mysteriously as untidy as the world of filth that men of his ilk are sworn in to clean. He is part of a larger coterie of bad cops, men who make deals with the other side. A drug bust that Sumair and his partner plan goes awry after they accidentally rob Sikandar (a typically boorish Ronit Bose Roy), a real estate magnate of the Gurugram sphere. Sikandar runs a plush seven-star facility but has his hands dipped in other, more nefarious businesses.

The film, shot during the lockdown, finds a clever way of utilizing the paranoia around Covid. There is a scene where a drug lord is unable to taste his own cocaine, leading to an alarmingly hilarious reaction. We can laugh at it now, of course. The premise has all the makings of a head-spinning romp - the country is opening up and real estate dons, as well as their customers, are hungry to celebrate, in some cases at all costs. Sumair’s son becomes the subject of an overnight rescue mission that features colourful dons, corrupt police officers and a pesky, health-conscious kid (another lovely touch). Both Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal are excellent as two depraved sides of the same coin. Unfortunately, the film’s second-half detours from diving full tilt into the ambivalence of it all, and instead attempts to become the moral homecoming that this sort of lunacy could have actually done without. This intent to salvage the protagonist by creating a self-serious last-minute dash undoes most of the good work. Sometimes it’s perhaps better to extract fun as opposed to installing woke meaning.

What works for Bloody Daddy is its cosmopolitan setting – a heady version of Gurugram – mixed with brash and brawny men who have flourished in its shadows. Gurugram’s real estate has been the focus of films before – Pankaj Tripathi’s chilling Gurgaon – but this is a fairly celebratory version of the place’s amoral takeaways, of the disorienting effect its gaudy mindless architecture can have on people privy to sights like trees, land and water. For that matter, the first-half, is in itself a thrilling, culturally evocative ride ably supported by Kapoor’s act as an officer who though he dresses up like John Wick, doesn’t quite possess the slow-motion callisthenic charm or level-headedness to order a sophisticated cocktail at the bar. Instead, he shouts his order, like just about any man from the street. He is a booze-hound, incapable of saying or doing the right thing and yet he is impossible to look away from. That is until he tries to improve within the world of the film.

Something has shifted in Kapoor’s career since Kabir Singh. Regardless of how his work performs, his choices are willing themselves towards a more outlandish view of acting. As something more than the mere invocation of a type of morality – also known as the selfless, day-saving hero. His choices now suggest a willingness to explore depths that are more vivid, visceral and maybe even ungainly compared to the shallow ledge of Bollywood benevolence. Kabir Singh’s flaws stand but Kapoor has since (Jersey, Farzi) taken to the podium of the anti-hero with stirring, almost ironical aplomb. The fact that he doesn’t always say the right thing or espouse woke sensibilities is maybe only adding to the aura of a suspicious, but never quite plain, protagonist. Even in a film that travels from being borderline exceptional to exasperatingly preachy, he delivers a performance worthy of demanding from him, more of the same.