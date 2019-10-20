After absence from the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan may announce his next film soon

After the failure of his last venture -- Zero -- that could only earn Rs 88 crore with a budget of Rs 270 crore, Shah Rukh Khan has been out of the big picture for a while.

While the actor will soon be seen on the small screen as he returns as the host of TED Talks India Season 2 that will air on Star India Network from November 2, there is no confirmation on movie projects.

The actor, during the launch of the show, had confirmed that he will announce his next film in a month or two, and rumours suggest that it could be with director Rajkumar Hirani.

A project with Hirani could be the right move by Shah Rukh as the director so far has a 100 percent success rate. Remember, his last venture that pretty much revived actor Ranbir Kapoor’s career -- who delivered his first Rs 300 crore film with Sanju becoming a blockbuster.

Since Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003, Hirani has only delivered hit ventures including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK.

So, one can only hope that Shah Rukh’s next film will rule the box office which has not been the case for a while now.

This is also why Shah Rukh's brand value has come down significantly, especially after the box office failure of Jab Harry met Sejal and Zero.

Shah Rukh’s brand value came down 43 percent from $106 million in 2017 to $61 million in 2018, as per a Duff and Phelps report titled 'The Bold, the Beautiful and the Brilliant - India’s most powerful celebrity brand'.

The report added that the actor’s lack of Bollywood and media presence has led to a loss of a few of his endorsements like ViJohn, Dish TV and Frooti to younger celebrities.

There was a time when Shah Rukh had scored the maximum number of endorsements in a year. In 2008, the star had bagged as many as 39 brands, which is the highest number of brands any actor has ever endorsed.

But the number came down to 21 in 2017. In 2018, it dropped to 13.

Currently, he is mostly seen in advertisements for ICICI Bank.

But, the good news for Shah Rukh’s fans is that at least they will get to see him on the smaller screen for sure from November 2.

As for films, sources say that the actor will be announcing not one but three projects including one for a digital platform.