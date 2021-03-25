English
After Aamir Khan, actor R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19, jokes 'Farhan has to follow Rancho'

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram from the set of Amriki Pandit in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, “Shoot in Bhopal… with tons of precautions.”

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Versatile actor R Madhavan on March 25 informed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan tested positive for the virus.

In his tweet, Madhavan jokingly mentioned the movie 3 Idiots, saying, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram from the set of Amriki Pandit in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, “Shoot in Bhopal… with tons of precautions.”


Recently, several Bollywood actors have been tested positive for COVID-19. The list includes names such as Rohit Saraf, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Manoj Bajpai. Producer Ramesh Taurani ,too, had tested positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, a health official said. This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

The coronavirus cases in Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike of 5,185 COVID-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 30,760.
