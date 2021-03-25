After Aamir Khan, actor R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19, jokes 'Farhan has to follow Rancho'

Source: Twitter

Versatile actor R Madhavan on March 25 informed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan tested positive for the virus.



Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

In his tweet, Madhavan jokingly mentioned the movie 3 Idiots, saying, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram from the set of Amriki Pandit in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, “Shoot in Bhopal… with tons of precautions.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Recently, several Bollywood actors have been tested positive for COVID-19. The list includes names such as Rohit Saraf, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Manoj Bajpai. Producer Ramesh Taurani ,too, had tested positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, a health official said. This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

The coronavirus cases in Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike of 5,185 COVID-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 30,760.