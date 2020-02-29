After a strong start in January with Tanhaji, it's been a dry spell for Bollywood

History is not always boring, especially when told in an interesting way. Take Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior for example. It is still entertaining audiences on the big screen even 40 days after its release.

It is Tanhaji’s success that has made the starting month of 2020 big. The box office collection this January has surpassed that of last year during the same period, and a major contribution has come from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji.

The total box office collections of films released this year in January is around Rs 409 crore, a 16 percent increase from last year, when Bollywood’s January box office business stood at around Rs 350 crore.

However, this year it was only Tanhaji that saw an overwhelming response at the ticket windows, with collections to the tune of Rs 275 crore plus.

Other ventures that released last month saw a subdued business. These include Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

While box office revenues are higher this year in January, 2019 was richer in terms of content during the same month. This is because the opening month last year did not depend on one big-ticket film. Instead, it had a mix of genres and many compelling stories to offer.

Along with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had also contributed at the box office.

Nonetheless, 2020 has seen one of the best box office scores in January in the last five years .

After Tanhaji’s strong start for Bollywood and the film becoming the most profitable venture of 2020, it’s been a dry phase at ticket windows with none of the February releases making a mark at the box office.

Even films like Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan could not perform well, despite getting the Valentine’s Day benefit. The film that was made at an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore could collect Rs 34.80 crore.

Other releases, like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot, that are still running in theatres are performing at a slow pace and have so far raked in Rs 46.92 crore and Rs 24.18 crore, respectively.

Now, all hopes are on Taapsee Pannu's Thappad and the coming March, which has new releases like Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Irrfann Khan’s Angrezi Medium.​