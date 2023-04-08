 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari: 'Timeless quality of historical or period pieces is very attractive'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Apr 08, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Jubilee, referencing Maharani Gayatri Devi and Audrey Hepburn to play Sumitra Devi in the Amazon Prime Video show, and working with director Vikramaditya Motwane.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana in Amazon Prime Video show Jubilee.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently played Anarkali in the series Taj: Divided By Blood, plays a lonely, bristly and complicated character in Jubilee (Amazon Prime Video). Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show is a tribute to the movies of the 1950s. Set during the Partition era, it tracks drama surrounding an upstart who positions himself as the new hero of Roy Talkies. By doing so, he upsets many, including movie star Sumitra Kumari, played by Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and awaiting the release of a silent movie co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, continues to enjoy working in various languages. In an interview, she spoke about finding the notes to play a 1940s movie star in Jubilee:

The part of a prickly movie star and studio partner like Sumitra Kumari is something we haven't seen you do before. What were the references you used to find the look and tone of the character?

Strangely, Vikramaditya Motwane (director) didn't want me to reference our own film world, because it's more about her personal journey, her loss and how she is in her personal life, off camera. You'll see more of that in the second half of the series. He actually wanted me to get a tonality that is completely the opposite of how I am. He asked me to watch this film The Favourite, and to observe Rachel Weisz’s character. There's a kind of prickliness and a kind of wall in front of her which she doesn't let anybody cross. He wanted me to find what I could take from that for Sumitra. That really helped me, because sometimes these roles can either be caricatures or too simplistic and one-tone.