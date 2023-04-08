Aditi Rao Hydari: 'Timeless quality of historical or period pieces is very attractive'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana in Amazon Prime Video show Jubilee.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently played Anarkali in the series Taj: Divided By Blood, plays a lonely, bristly and complicated character in Jubilee (Amazon Prime Video). Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show is a tribute to the movies of the 1950s. Set during the Partition era, it tracks drama surrounding an upstart who positions himself as the new hero of Roy Talkies. By doing so, he upsets many, including movie star Sumitra Kumari, played by Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and awaiting the release of a silent movie co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, continues to enjoy working in various languages. In an interview, she spoke about finding the notes to play a 1940s movie star in Jubilee:

The part of a prickly movie star and studio partner like Sumitra Kumari is something we haven't seen you do before. What were the references you used to find the look and tone of the character?

Strangely, Vikramaditya Motwane (director) didn't want me to reference our own film world, because it's more about her personal journey, her loss and how she is in her personal life, off camera. You'll see more of that in the second half of the series. He actually wanted me to get a tonality that is completely the opposite of how I am. He asked me to watch this film The Favourite, and to observe Rachel Weisz’s character. There's a kind of prickliness and a kind of wall in front of her which she doesn't let anybody cross. He wanted me to find what I could take from that for Sumitra. That really helped me, because sometimes these roles can either be caricatures or too simplistic and one-tone.

For Sumitra, it was important to have many stories running in her head at the same time. Even when she makes people squirm, I felt like she’s having some kind of childish fun because she's just so cut off from the world at times. She’s aware of the power she has over people and she intimidates them. She's also plain badass, almost saying, don't waste my time. But then there's that very fragile, vulnerable girl who's yearning for love who is possibly lonely in her personal and professional life, besides being a person who has power and agency in a man's world, who is very much a part of studio decisions. Plus there is the tussle between a male star and a female star. I thought all of that was interesting.

Did you have to work on your body language and speech to match the 1940s and 1950s period setting?

A lot of stuff was given to us on a platter in terms of workshops, a diction coach, tons of costume trials. But I was also given two very different physical references. The first one was Maharani Gayatri Devi, who was a very regal reference. But there were a lot of references of her in a pant-suit, traveling abroad, etc. This would suggest that Sumitra was probably from an aristocratic family, had travelled the world, (was) educated - possibly abroad. The second reference was Audrey Hepburn, in terms of the look, fragility and physicality.

I do see my body language as different from anything else I've done before. I feel that came from reading the dialogue. I instinctively felt like holding my neck in a particular way, holding my shoulders and walking in a particular way - the freedom to walk like a star, where you own the room. Also, the way the scenes are written, you know that you wouldn't lean in to say or do anything. You would maintain a distance.

What was it like working with these co-actors, be it Prosenjit Chatterjee who plays your husband and studio boss Srikant Roy or Aparshakti Khurana who plays the main lead, Binod?

The casting agency Casting Bay, that did most of the casting, put together a really interesting ensemble. Whether it’s Sidhant Gupta (as Jay Khanna) or Wamiqa Gabbi (as Niloufer), they're very eager actors. I had more scenes with Ram Kapoor (as Shamsher Singh Walia), Aparshakti and Bumba Da (Prosenjit Chatterjee) and a few with Sidhant. When I saw the first episode some time back, I was blown away by Aparshakti, because I had never imagined him like this. His performance is so believable. I felt very connected to him too because we are both playing parts that are so different from who we are as people. It was an honour to share a scene with Bumba Da.

A script like this and a world like this can only work when the entire ensemble comes together. That's what's wonderful about it. From the newest assistant director to the most inexperienced costume stylist, to the art team and the camera team, every single person on set felt a kind of ownership towards what we were making, and it really came from Vikram sir. It’s beautiful to work like that.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in Jubilee.

While watching ‘Jubilee’, there’s a temptation to try and match the characters to real life personalities, actors, studios heads, and to match folklore of the time. When you were reading the script, did you also try to match real people and incidents with characters and plot points?

Actually, I didn't, and I didn't want to either, because the moment you start saying that this person is like this person, then you start either referencing or watching their videos. Then subconsciously some body language traits or a way of doing something creeps, and then it's difficult to undo that. Also, this is not a biopic. It’s sort of an amalgamation of various people. The show is more about that time and drawing from that time - how it might have been, etc. So, I felt like that kind of unknowing was helpful. The team’s passion, the kind of trivia they have on their fingertips, the details they know, and as filmmakers who have loved cinema, their knowledge – all this made it so exciting because you felt you are in the hands of people who would bring out the best of this world and bring the best out of you.

Are you also a fan of that period, and of the movies of the '40s and '50s?

Honestly, I haven't seen much. I'd watched some of Mani Ratnam’s films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. But when my mother got to know that I was going into films, she used to tell me about retrospectives of directors and encourage me to go. I would go and through that time I watched films like Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, Madhumati, etc. More recently, I've tried to watch a little more because one is surrounded by film people who are like, you have not seen this? Then you are shamed into watching things and you realize, wow, look at the content they were making. Look at how women were represented and the agency female characters had at that time.

You've recently played Anarkali in ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, now ‘Jubilee’, and you are shooting for ‘Heeramandi’. What is it about costume dramas and period pieces that appeals to you?

For me the appeal is always the director. If Vikram sir had come to me with Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon or Kill Bill or if he wanted me to do something in a little village, I would have done it. For me it's really about the director, their vision and the excitement of being directed by people who breathe life into their vision. Then of course it's the script and the world that is being created. I think shows of another time - whether futuristic or something set in the past – are about a sort of surrendering to a world that you might know a little bit about, but you wonder what it's like. There's wonderment and a magical quality to creating worlds like that. There's also a romanticism and poetic element too, which is very attractive. I mean, there's a reason why we swoon when we see black and white photographs of legendary actresses. Time makes things, people and art more and more beautiful. The timeless quality of historical or period pieces is very attractive.