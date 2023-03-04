 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditi Rao Hydari: 'I felt it was important for Anarkali to not consider herself a tragedy'

Deepali Singh
Mar 04, 2023

The actress on getting under the skin of her character in the period show 'Taj: Divided by Blood'.

Aditi Rao Hydari in the OTT series Taj: Divided by Blood.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Anarkali in Zee5’s epic series Taj: Divided by Blood, set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire. The actress who was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika (2022), has already garnered positive reviews for her portrayal of the courtesan who was immortalised on screen by the yesteryear legend Madhubala. Hydari talks about her initial reluctance to take on this responsibility, her preparation for the role and why she thinks filmmakers in the south film industry have utilised her versatility better than Bollywood. Edited excerpts:

A still from the series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'.

What made you say yes to the role of Anarkali?

I think it was just the fact that it was such a new way of looking at this story which has been told and retold over the years. The team was international and looked at this as a global story about a family and a war of succession and the fact that they looked at the love story in a particular way. It is darker and grittier. Anarkali, in all our minds, is the iconic Madhubala ji from the epic love story and cult film Mughal-e-Azam (1960). When I first heard about it, I said there is no chance that I will even think of playing Anarkali in a Mughal-e-Azam set-up but the makers came to me and said we are making a very different story. I think it was just the novelty of this journey with a creative group of people who were reimagining this historical tale in a new way. Yes, Anarkali is described as an ethereal tragic heroine, but she is also fearless. She has agency. This is her own way of showing her choice, to stand by her love despite the punishment that is given to her and it’s a very courageous thing for a girl in the 16th century to do — a girl who is captive and actually has no control over her situation. I felt that there was space to bring out the human aspect of Anarkali and the rest of the people in the story. That’s what made me jump on board and say, let’s do this.