Aditi Rao Hydari: ‘I felt it was important for Anarkali to not consider herself a tragedy’

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Anarkali in Zee5’s epic series Taj: Divided by Blood, set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire. The actress who was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika (2022), has already garnered positive reviews for her portrayal of the courtesan who was immortalised on screen by the yesteryear legend Madhubala. Hydari talks about her initial reluctance to take on this responsibility, her preparation for the role and why she thinks filmmakers in the south film industry have utilised her versatility better than Bollywood. Edited excerpts:

A still from the series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'.

What made you say yes to the role of Anarkali?

I think it was just the fact that it was such a new way of looking at this story which has been told and retold over the years. The team was international and looked at this as a global story about a family and a war of succession and the fact that they looked at the love story in a particular way. It is darker and grittier. Anarkali, in all our minds, is the iconic Madhubala ji from the epic love story and cult film Mughal-e-Azam (1960). When I first heard about it, I said there is no chance that I will even think of playing Anarkali in a Mughal-e-Azam set-up but the makers came to me and said we are making a very different story. I think it was just the novelty of this journey with a creative group of people who were reimagining this historical tale in a new way. Yes, Anarkali is described as an ethereal tragic heroine, but she is also fearless. She has agency. This is her own way of showing her choice, to stand by her love despite the punishment that is given to her and it’s a very courageous thing for a girl in the 16th century to do — a girl who is captive and actually has no control over her situation. I felt that there was space to bring out the human aspect of Anarkali and the rest of the people in the story. That’s what made me jump on board and say, let’s do this.

Can you tell a bit more about how you went about playing Anarkali? I felt that she is making a choice here. I was so hell-bent on creating that space for her. Sometimes, when there is a translation from English into Hindi and Urdu, the tonality can change. I am very grateful to the creative team because they gave me the space to sit with them, discuss and work on my dialogues. I felt it was so important for Anarkali to not consider herself a tragedy, to stand her ground and be fearless but to also be vulnerable and poetic because that is so much a part of her journey. Her dance and music is part of her hope and her belief that one day she will be free to love and live her life on her own terms. Her situation is not in her control but she makes her choice and I felt that it needed to come out in every single dialogue that comes out of her mouth.

From the slums of Malad East to Sundance: Reema Maya on her three alter egos and short film 'Nocturn...

How was it working with a stalwart such as Naseeruddin Shah who plays Akbar in the show? We put Naseer sir on a pedestal because he is such a legend but he doesn't want to be on that pedestal. He loves the work that he does and it was incredible to be around him when he's exploring his scenes and when he's working on his lines. He's a team player and makes you feel so comfortable. Whatever nervousness I had before I came on the sets vanished within 10 minutes of meeting him. I would sit with him for my lines and get my diction corrected. Working on the scenes with him was a real privilege. Aditi Rao Hydari in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'. There is this perception of you being cast in roles that are usually on the tragic or serious side, maybe because of the way you look. But you don't come across like that in your interviews where you are often seen joking around. Do you think filmmakers are yet to see you in that mould? I guess when we come from the outside and people don't really know us in the industry, their perception of you is how they see you. The way that I am is very much a part of my personality. I am a very disciplined, hardworking and soft-spoken human being. I love to make people around me happy and comfortable. That is a very important part of who I am but there is a goofball side to me as well. I have grown up with brothers and they have poked fun at me all the time throughout the years, which is why I laugh at myself first. That's also an important part of me but only people close to me know that. I think it's only natural that people see you a particular way and they want to cast you a particular way. To cast you in another way, they have to see that aspect of you. I have never hidden the goofy side of me but people see me a particular way and that's fine. Having said that, I think in the south, I have done a lot more varied roles, whether it's Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam. Each film has been very different. I guess those filmmakers have been able to see me in different roles. You have a very exciting roster ahead with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and Vikramaditya Motwane's show Jubilee. What are you manifesting for yourself in 2023? What I am manifesting for myself is a secret but I am really enjoying being on set. I love working with directors who challenge me as much as they nurture me and I love to surrender to those experiences.

Deepali Singh is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist who writes on movies, shows, music, art, and food. Twitter: @DeepaliSingh05