New sneaker trio up for grabs: Adidas and McDonalds have the sauce in this tie-up

One sauce will unite them all, in this new collaboration announced between Adidas and McDonalds. The two brands will be putting out a collection of three sneakers inspired by the existing heritage of both brands under the title 'The Sauce Pack'.

The three sneakers will draw on the games of popular basketball legends James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Tracy McGrady as well as famous sauces sold at McDonald's outlets globally, according to a press release.

"It is every player’s goal to develop their own game and have their own sauce on the court," the companies said, adding that these players have redefined what it means to play the game and how it must be played for the next generation.

This special collaboration will include Harden VOL 4's, which will have a purple and orange colorway inspired by McDonald's famous garlic sauce, reflecting James Harden's spirit on the court using the key ingredients: a step back, deep 3 ball, crazy handles, and the beard. The Harden VOL 4's will be priced at Rs 12,999.

Similarly, The DAME 6, priced at Rs 10,999, will highlight both sides of Lillard's game using elements that connect with McDonald's classic dipping sauce packaging using green and orange highlights and the ingredients: the clutch gene, wrist-tap, layup package, and deep 3 balls.

The TMAC 1's will channel the spirit of the iconic Big Mac burger, by featuring golden and red detailing and golden outsoles- showcasing the iconic McDonald's golden arches. It will also include fade away jumper, deep 3 ball and post-game, associated with McGrady, and is priced at Rs 13,999.