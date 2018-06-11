Addiction to popular game Fortnite lands a nine-year-old girl in rehab

A nine-year-old girl was reportedly placed in a rehab due to her addiction to an online video game, Fortnite.

According to a report by The Mirror, the parents first noticed signs of addiction after she wet herself during a 10-hour long binging session on the survival game developed by Epic Games. The girl even hit her father when he tried to confiscate her Xbox One console.

The report says that the girl's parents bought her an Xbox One in January and she downloaded Fortnite right away. However, by mid-march, her school reported her slacking and snoozing in the class.

"We got called in by her head ­teacher asking if ­everything was OK. She had fallen asleep twice in lessons and her grades were slipping," said mother Carol.

Despite the game being free on the online store, regular payments of $67 (Rs 4512) were made using their credit card, which the girl said was for in-game purchases.

The parents limited her playing time to one hour during weekdays and two hours during the weekends. However, the gravity of the situation came to the forefront when the father found her sitting on an urine-soaked cushion while playing the game.

“I found her backside was red-raw. She was so hooked on the game she wouldn’t even go to the toilet,” said Carol.

Epic's latest free title has gained a lot of traction, especially amongst the younger lot due to its open world shoot-em-up style of gameplay. According to The Sun, Fornite has 40 million downloads since its launch, last July.

In the wake of recent school shootings, 'violent' titles have come under scrutiny and World Health Organisation's decision to label ‘gaming disorder’ as an official condition has further marred the issue.