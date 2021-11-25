Ad volumes see sharp recovery in July-September period, news and GEC record highest share

live bse live

After a 10 percent drop in advertising volumes on TV during the April-June period due to the second wave of coronavirus, ad volumes rebounded in July-September with a ‘V’ shape recovery and an 11 percent surge over the prior quarter.

With an increase in TV ad volumes in July-September period this year, the number of categories, advertisers, and brands climbed by six percent, 12 percent, and 12 percent, respectively, over the same period last year, according to AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, a television audience measurement analysis firm.

There were over 2,515 exclusive advertisers and nearly 4,000 exclusive brands that advertised during July-September this year, as compared to last year during the same period. Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University was the top exclusive advertiser and brand this year.

In terms of channels, news genre remained on top with 28 percent share of ad volumes along with general entertainment channels (GEC) that recorded the same share.

Last year, news had registered higher ad volume share during July-September period at 31 percent.

Feature films were the most preferred program to promote brands on television. Top three program genres including feature films, news bulletin and film songs together covered 55 percent of the TV ad volumes in July-September period this year.

When it came to advertisers, food & beverages was the top sector this year with 22 percent share of ad volumes, while 16 percent share was contributed by the personal care/personal hygiene sector, which topped the list last year. Also, top three sectors together accounted for more than 50 percent share of ad volumes.

Among categories, milk beverages saw highest increase in ad volumes with a growth of 44 percent, followed by paints which saw 3.4 times growth during July-September as compared to the same period in 2020.