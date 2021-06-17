Ad volumes continue to rise on TV, May registers 64% growth vs 2020: BARC

While there is an expectation of a strong ad revenue growth in the second half of FY22, there could be some challenges the broadcasters would have to face. (Representative image)

Ad Volumes in May 2021 have witnessed a significant growth of 64% as compared to May 2020 and have remained at par with previous years, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the TV audience measurement platform.

Aaditya Pathak, Head, Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India, said that television attracted over 60 percent new advertisers of the total advertisers in May this year.

So, out of the total 2,142 advertisers in May, 1,347 (63 percent) were new advertisers.

FMCG category continued to dominate ad volumes with 72 percent share, followed by ecommerce with 10 percent share in May 2021.

When it comes to genres, advertising on general entertainment channels (GEC) and movies genre continued to grow in May.

In fact, the BARC India’s recent TV ad volumes report, noted that ad volumes on both the genres outperformed the same period for the previous three years. GECs and movie genre have registered a growth of 74 percent and 76 percent respectively as against May 2020.

In addition, advertising on south language GECs registered a staggering growth of 103 percent while the rest of the regional GECs witnessed 53 percent growth in May as compared to the same period last year.

Owing to the increasing consumption of regional content, south movies and regional movies channels witnessed 85 percent and 129 percent growth for the same period.

While growth in ad volumes on TV is a good sign, they do not necessarily give the right picture in terms of overall advertising growth on TV.

In fact, Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol pointed out that in April ad revenue growth was in single digit at around five to six percent.

He had said that players who are heavy on regional are growing by five to seven percent.