Actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU

Veteran and National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on September 8 and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani told news agency PTI. Sidhwani also informed that the 75-year-old actress is "critical but stable".

"She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added.

A recipient of three National Film Awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in 'Tamas', 'Mammo', 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro', 'Zubeidaa' and daily soap 'Balika Vadhu'.

She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).

She won the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film.

The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories', directed by Zoya Akhtar.

