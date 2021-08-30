Actress Jacqueline Fernandez questioned as 'witness' in money laundering case

File image of actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 30, in connection to a money laundering case, reports said.

The ED officials in Delhi questioned her for more than five hours, news agency ANI reported. While an official statement was awaited, reports said she was being questioned as a "witness" in the case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

"She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," NDTV quoted an ED source as saying.

The development comes a week after the ED said it has "seized" a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

It took the action after raiding multiple premises of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also an accused in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case, along with those of his alleged associate and vice president of the RBL Bank identified as Komal Poddar.

The money laundering case of the agency is based on an FIR of the Delhi Police's economic offences wing (EOW) against him and others.

It later said in a statement that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the ED had said in the statement.

With PTI inputs