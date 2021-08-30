MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez questioned as 'witness' in money laundering case

The ED officials in Delhi questioned her for more than five hours, news agency ANI reported. While an official statement was awaited, reports said she was being questioned as a witness in the case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
File image of actress Jacqueline Fernandez

File image of actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 30, in connection to a money laundering case, reports said.

The ED officials in Delhi questioned her for more than five hours, news agency ANI reported. While an official statement was awaited, reports said she was being questioned as a "witness" in the case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

"She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," NDTV quoted an ED source as saying.

The development comes a week after the ED said it has "seized" a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

It took the action after raiding multiple premises of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also an accused in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case, along with those of his alleged associate and vice president of the RBL Bank identified as Komal Poddar.

Close

Related stories

The money laundering case of the agency is based on an FIR of the Delhi Police's economic offences wing (EOW) against him and others.

It later said in a statement that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the ED had said in the statement.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Enforcement Directorate (ED) #Jacqueline Fernandez #money laundering case
first published: Aug 30, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.