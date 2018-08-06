App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actress Deepti Naval becomes the latest victim of cybercrime, asked to pay Rs 3.9 lakh in bitcoin

The 66-year-old actress received a mail on Tuesday threatening to publicise her internet browsing history.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian actor and director Deepti Naval lodged a complaint with Police after receiving a mail threatening to publicise her internet browsing history, as per a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, the hackers have demanded USD 5,600 worth of bitcoins, which equates to nearly 0.74 bitcoin or Rs 3.9 lakh, within 24 hours.

The 66-year-old actress received a mail on Tuesday containing her email account credentials including her username and password. However, reports suggest that the Police have asked Naval to ignore the threats calling it a "trash mail".

As per the latest data, cybercrimes in India are on the rise, as an increase of 44 percent was witnessed between 2013 and 2017. Last year, 3,474 such incidents were reported, mostly in the banking sector, compared to 2,400 in 2013.

During a conference on homeland security in May, Union Home Secretary Rajib Gauba said that over half of these cybercrimes are being executed from a place called Jamtara in Jharkhand. He claimed that Jamtara, in Santhal Pargana region, is the “underbelly” of digital India.

“Jamtara is a sleepy town in the tribal region of Santhal Pargana. More than half of India’s cybercrimes, mostly committed by fraudsters posing as bank managers, were traced back to this small town. This place has become digital India’s underbelly,” he said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #cybercrime #Deepti Naval #India #Trending News

