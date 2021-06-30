MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for role in NXIVM cult

Mack, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

Reuters
June 30, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Mack, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy.
Reuters
TAGS: #Allison Mack #Entertainment #NXIVM #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2021 10:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.