Actor Vishal Malhotra's directorial debut 'Ilm' is touted as India's first NFT-funded film

Last year, actor Vishal Malhotra dropped an NFT (non-fungible token) that was sold for 2.5 ETH (equivalent to Rs 4.13 lakh). Vishal used this money to make a film -‘Ilm’ - which is touted to be India's first NFT-funded film.

“I began making NFTs right from June 2021. I sold many that were made in collaboration with a lot of artists... I collected all the currency, paid tax on it and converted it into rupees. And with the money that I saved, I made a feature film,” says Malhotra.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over 25 years, says: “I had no actual intention or idea that ‘Ilm’ was going to be the first NFT-funded film. I wasn’t consciously working towards that. I just wanted to make the film and luckily all of it just happened.”

‘Ilm’ has been written and directed by Malhotra, and has one song by music director Samarth Swaroop. The background score is by Abhijit Vaghani. “We have also received the censor board certification. We have treated it like an absolute feature film and not left any quality discrepancies," Malhotra says.

This is Malhotra's first film as director. “This is actually my directorial debut for a film. Earlier, I directed advertisements,” he explains

A part of series like Hip Hip Hurray and Bollywood films like, Ishq Vishk, Jannat, Kismat Konnection and Salaam-e-Ishq, as an actor, Malhotra has always loved what happens behind the camera too. “Being the captain of the ship as a director, the responsibilities become a lot more, and we have to take care of every little thing. Working behind the scenes is a pleasure. There is lots more responsibility but it’s absolute fun,” Malhotra says.

Malhotra adds that the fact he was an actor definitely helped when he helmed this project. “Being an actor for so long, I knew exactly how to handle actors," he says. "Another advantage was that I could enact the scenes exactly as I wanted it! I had great actors who kind of gave me their best interpretation of it all. So definitely a huge thumbs up and inspiration.”