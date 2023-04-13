 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttara Baokar (1944-2023): The curtain falls on the National Award-winning actor

Manisha Lakhe
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:42 AM IST

Remembered for her mother roles, the ‘Tamas’, ‘Ek Din Achanak’, ‘Doghi’ actor was also Umrao Jaan and Shakespeare’s Desdemona on stage. The NSD alumna, who passed away this week, aged 79, was a class in method acting.

National Award-winning actor Uttara Baokar passed away on April 12, aged 79.

She of an unmistakable voice, and acting honed by years in the theatre, films and television has passed on succumbing to a long-term illness on April 11 in Pune. Uttara Baokar leaves behind a body of work so varied, you’d be surprised at the width of the canvas.

If she is the depressed mother in Mrinal Sen’s film Ek Din Achanak (1989), she is also Jasbir in Govind Nihalani’s telefilm Tamas (1988), the unforgettable tale of Partition.

She is Mrs Srivastav, a mother who thinks her daughter needs to follow the rules and give up on dance in Aaja Nachle (2007) and then is heartbroken when the daughter elopes with an American photographer, she is also Maai in Uttarayan (2004), the Marathi film that broached the subject of finding love in advancing years… Uttara Baokar may not have played the principal roles in these films, but she certainly made the role her own.

If Amrish Puri’s Hemraj appreciates Ratan Bai’s performance, you can feel the disapproval coming from Hemraj’s wife, who sits by his side seething. That is Baokar. The ensemble cast of Sardari Begum (1996) is incredible, and with so much going on in terms of music and family drama, her disapproval simply shines.