Uttara Baokar (1944-2023): The curtain falls on the National Award-winning actor

National Award-winning actor Uttara Baokar passed away on April 12, aged 79.

She of an unmistakable voice, and acting honed by years in the theatre, films and television has passed on succumbing to a long-term illness on April 11 in Pune. Uttara Baokar leaves behind a body of work so varied, you’d be surprised at the width of the canvas.

If she is the depressed mother in Mrinal Sen’s film Ek Din Achanak (1989), she is also Jasbir in Govind Nihalani’s telefilm Tamas (1988), the unforgettable tale of Partition.

She is Mrs Srivastav, a mother who thinks her daughter needs to follow the rules and give up on dance in Aaja Nachle (2007) and then is heartbroken when the daughter elopes with an American photographer, she is also Maai in Uttarayan (2004), the Marathi film that broached the subject of finding love in advancing years… Uttara Baokar may not have played the principal roles in these films, but she certainly made the role her own.

If Amrish Puri’s Hemraj appreciates Ratan Bai’s performance, you can feel the disapproval coming from Hemraj’s wife, who sits by his side seething. That is Baokar. The ensemble cast of Sardari Begum (1996) is incredible, and with so much going on in terms of music and family drama, her disapproval simply shines.

She became a household face with her character “Bebe” from the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003-06), but Baokar has played Desdemona on stage. A graduate of the Delhi’s National School Of Drama (NSD), she ruled the stage with her roles Padmavati in Mukhyamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, the mother in Tughlaq, the nautch girl in Chhote Saiyad Bade Saiyad, and Umrao of Umrao Jaan.

It’s interesting that Baokar, who never married in real life, by her own admission in a 1999 interview, she’d go on to play “mom” roles in movies. From the Marathi film Doghi (1995) to Hindi films Ek Din Achanak (as Shabana Azmi’s mother) and Aaja Nachle, etc., and, on television, mother-in-law to Renuka Shahane in the Asha Parekh-directed serial Kora Kagaz (1998-2002). And, yet, she was very particular about picking roles, she didn’t want bit roles, which were just flat, their characterisation superficial, playing mother to, say, a Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan. Though she did play Ajay Devgan’s mother in Thakshak (1999), which was also a small role but she enjoyed working with the director Govind Nihalani. The limitation of bit parts was, perhaps, why she continued doing theatre as well. She taught at the NSD, too.

Ebrahim Alkazi’s drama school in Mandi House was where the student-Baokar played the role of Grusha, the servant girl of Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle (1944), which was staged as part of NSD’s Repertory Company in 1968. It was also where, as she wrote in a 2020 Indian Express article titled “Uttara Baokar: ‘Anything that begins has an end’”, in 1984, while rehearsing for a play, the teacher-Baokar was locked in, as news trickled in about Indira Gandhi’s assassination and then she walked home all the way to Karol Bagh, crossing past fires and people running helter-skelter.

Those who have seen her as Umrao Jaan on stage still speak about how incredible a method actor she was, and her talent shone in the rendition of the soliloquy where she could change the mood of the text by adding playfulness which would create a memory for the audience. She regretted that the theatre and all its concerns had not changed at all since she started performing. As television and the movies carved out a major part of investments into the arts, theatre was left behind with auditoriums that could not be filled easily and performers being drawn away towards more lucrative careers in movies.

If it is a transformation of a character cinephiles need to see, then they do not have to go anywhere else but watch Dor (2006). Uttara Baokar may not feature on the poster of the film, but as the grouchy grandmother-in-law of the protagonist she exudes grumpiness. And you see empathy slowly creep into her and watch Dadi change into a person who will push the granddaughter-in-law towards redemption. Unforgettable!

“Aise mausam mein koi bahar jaata hai bhala?” is all I remember her character Sudha speaking in the film Ek Din Achanak (available on EPIC ON), a role that won her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1988. Uttara Baokar’s silence in that film spoke volumes. When the family is discussing if the father was fed up with living in such a dysfunctional family, if he was distracted by a colleague, if he was flirting with the colleague, or was there some other reason why the man of the family would leave his home. The storm raging outside is but a metaphor of the storm inside the house. But the storm on Baokar’s face as she plays the long suffering, depressed mother is still a lesson in acting.

Uttara Baokar has won many awards for her theatrical and cinematic performances, and leaves behind legions of fans. As the theatre and film community mourns her passing, we know that she will be lighting up that celestial theatre in the sky.