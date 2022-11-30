 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actor-turned-investor Suniel Shetty's secrets of startup investments

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Shetty says he looks for founders who are traditional when it comes to management and progressive when it comes to products. He also warns that startups focusing more on valuations than products may not survive.

Suniel Shetty said that India's population and its aspirations still present good businesses a huge opportunity to continue their growth, even if it's at a slower rate than earlier. (Image credit: Suniel Shetty/LinkedIn)

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has invested in another startup – this time, in a men's jewellery brand called MetaMan.

MetaMan has also secured funding from Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Accel partners' Prashanth Prakash and cricketer KL Rahul, totalling $1 million.

Shetty, who started his film journey in 1992 and has acted in around 120 films, has a longer stint as an entrepreneur, which spans over 40 years.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, the actor-turned-investor shared what he looks for in startups while investing, the current funding scenario and which categories he would like to put his money in.

"My entrepreneurial journey started when I saw that the entertainment industry is not necessarily secure (financially). Coming from a business family, I have always believed that one should have security. So, I got into business and started investments in real estate, hospitality and now in growing startups in India,” said Shetty.

Startup investments