Actor turned entrepreneur Alia Bhatt on juggling with work and parenting as a new mother

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

An extra over achiever, as her sister jokingly calls her, Alia Bhatt said that she loves challenges but added that it is never easy to juggle both personal and professional life.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and founder of kids clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma.

Alia Bhatt delivered two successful ventures last year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, became a mother and is now all set to expand her kids clothing business while she juggles personal and professional life.

Trying to find best possible clothes for her baby, the actress said that she decided to create a new infant clothing line while she juggles with movie, business and motherhood.

"I am a woman and women are meant to multi-task and they do all sorts of multi-tasking brilliantly. But the honest answer is that it is never easy to juggle both personal and professional life. There is lot of thinking, lot of dedication, discipline, a lot of time management involved. But I have always been somebody who loves challenges. I like it when my back is pushed against the wall and I have to deliver and have to do my best," Bhatt told Moneycontrol.

