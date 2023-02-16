Actor turned entrepreneur Alia Bhatt on juggling with work and parenting as a new mother

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and founder of kids clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma.

Alia Bhatt delivered two successful ventures last year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, became a mother and is now all set to expand her kids clothing business while she juggles personal and professional life.

Trying to find best possible clothes for her baby, the actress said that she decided to create a new infant clothing line while she juggles with movie, business and motherhood.

"I am a woman and women are meant to multi-task and they do all sorts of multi-tasking brilliantly. But the honest answer is that it is never easy to juggle both personal and professional life. There is lot of thinking, lot of dedication, discipline, a lot of time management involved. But I have always been somebody who loves challenges. I like it when my back is pushed against the wall and I have to deliver and have to do my best," Bhatt told Moneycontrol.

She said that her sister jokingly calls her an extra over achiever. "Once I put my mind to it (anything), there is no stopping. Of course, I have a difficult phase but that is what life is all about. But the idea is to just wake up every day give it your best and have a little bit of fun while doing it," she said.

On whether the pregnancy phase was a challenge, Bhatt said that everyday in life is a challenge and not just pregnancy. "When it comes to being a mum all I see is sunshine and love. I am big ball of love. It is the most beautiful phase of my life."

For all the new parents the actress said that it is best to do things their own way. "I get irritated when people give advice to new parents. I am someone who doesn't like to give advice to parents. My advice is that please do it your own way because you know best. That's the kind of person-mother and parent I want to be."

She also said that she is a serial learner and doesn't want to stop at what her understanding are. "I don't believe in I know it all. I don't believe I have all the answers. So, even when it comes to Ed-A-Mamma (kids wear brand) I rely on my team."

When it comes to loving challenges, Bhatt had took on the task of launching her brand in the middle of the pandemic in 2020.

"It (launching the brand during Covid) was a big learning. We had to delay our launch by many months. We were supposed to launch spring-summer in April but we were hit with the lockdown. We had to hold on to all our inventory and finally comes September and it was just becoming hard to hold on to all that we had. So, we had to launch our spring-summer collection during Autumn winter. But we still managed to sell out," she said.

Now, she said she is learning on a day to day basis as a young mother. "I understand what my needs are. So, if I am that mother I am talking to rest of the mothers across the globe."

She added that the decision to launch infants wear was a deeply personal

one. And now she has her eyes on building the Ed-A-Mamma world which will go beyond fashion and clothes.

The actress also hinted on more brand launches in the future.