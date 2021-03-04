English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actor Suniel Shetty files complaint over fake film poster

Suniel Shetty, who filed the complaint at the Versova police station on Wednesday, accused the production company of using his photo without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film, he said.

PTI
March 04, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint here against a production company for circulating a fake film poster featuring him, an official said on March 5.

Shetty, who filed the complaint at the Versova police station on Wednesday, accused the production company of using his photo without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film, he said.

No FIR has been registered yet.

According to the official, the 59-year-old actor has alleged that producers at the company have shared a fake poster of the movie with which he is not associated.

The incident came to light after the poster found its way on social media platforms.

Close

Shetty has alleged the company is also contacting people and asking for money in his name, the official said, citing the complaint.

The actor has termed the production house's act as a "complete fraud".

Senior inspector at the Versova police station, Siraj Inamdar, said We have received the complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet and no one has been called for recording statement. We are conducting our investigation.
PTI
TAGS: #Suniel Shetty
first published: Mar 4, 2021 06:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.