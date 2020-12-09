Actor Shreyas Talpade’s OTT platform Nine Rasa to showcase theatre, performing arts only

Actor Shreyas Talpade is currently busy on a new project, but it is not another film. In fact, it is a new over-the-top (OTT) platform that is keeping him busy.

If you are wondering why Talpade has ventured into the already-crowded OTT space with already around 40 video streaming platforms around, the answer lies in the content he is focusing on.

Nine Rasa, the new video streaming platform by Talpade, will not be streaming movies, sports or web series.

"Nine Rasa is dedicated to theatre and performing arts. The idea started with the intention to help the theatre fraternity. I kept getting calls during the coronavirus-led lockdown on what we can do for the theatre fraternity because artistes and technicians who are dependent on live shows were affected," Talpade told Moneycontrol.

Nine Rasa will go live in the second week of January 2021.

In the last few months - especially during the lockdown when the live events industry was shut, Talpade was able to offer work to over 500 actors and technicians, thanks to Nine Rasa.

In addition to helping out the theatre industry, Talpade saw a need gap.

"We also thought there is a bigger need to showcase theatre content to all those millions of people worldwide who are unable to access theatre content. And that includes me as well. In the last 15 years, after my debut Bollywood venture Iqbal, I have missed out on 150-odd plays which earlier I used to make it a point to go out and watch. So, I felt in addition to the intention there was this need. Theatre deserves the glamour and attention it should have," he added.

Here's what the new OTT will offer

The platform will stream full length plays, one act plays, standups, dance, poetry, story reading, documentary. "We have over 100 hours of original content which has been exclusively shot for Nine Rasa," said Talpade.

Currently, it is only Talpade who has invested in the platform but he is looking for like-minded investors to get on board.

"I have invested around Rs 2.5 crore to develop content and will be putting in some more. It is my passion project. Theatre was with me when I started and look where I am today," said Talpade.

The content available on the platform will be in four languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, English/Hinglish. Going forward, content in other languages like Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bengali, Kannada and Tamil will be added on the platform. "For some of the content, getting those actors was difficult in the current times. So, we have scheduled it for later," Talpade added.

Nine Rasa will follow the hybrid revenue model which means it will be both subscription and advertising based platform. And when it comes to pricing, Talpade said that subscribers wouldn't have to think twice as the subscription will be affordable. Currently, Talpade and his team are working on the pricing aspect.

In terms of devices, the platform will be available on mobile, desktop, laptop, and there is a feature which will let the viewers mirror the content of the platform on their TV.

Bringing theatre online

Ask Talpade how he managed to put together content for the platform, he said, "After the first unlock, we started shooting but we had started collecting content during the lockdown. While rehearsals were on Zoom calls, all the content has been shot on stage in the last few months. We hired an auditorium and all the protocols were followed. Luckily, the majority of the actors were in Mumbai. Only a couple of the teams travelled from Delhi."

Talpade wanted to bring theatre online but without making any major changes to the art form. Hence, the plays are performed the same way as a live show.

"Naseerji (Naseeruddin Shah), in one of his interviews, said that - while there was a certain high while performing live - going online is an inescapable part of the future," said Talpade.

There is an audience for theatre content

While the content Nine Rasa is offering is new, will it have takers?

Talpade said that before starting work on the platform they did a survey amid 200 people belonging to age group 18 to 75 years. "We found that 65 percent of the respondents love theatre and want to see theatre," he said.

There is no denying that there is an audience for theatre content. In an earlier interview, Roshan Abbas, a radio jockey, theatre actor, writer and director and founder of Kommune had said that a BookMyShow data notes that Rs 88 crore worth of tickets were sold for theatre in 2018 and as many as 9.26 lakh tickets were sold in that year for plays.

Shreyas Talpade looking at the bright side of 2020

Talpade is both confident and optimistic.

"As an actor I did miss out on certain projects because of the coronavirus situation. But what this year has taught me is the fact that never doubt your potential. I never in my wildest dreams would have thought of starting an OTT platform had it not been for this pandemic. So, I am grateful for 2020 to make me aware of my potential."