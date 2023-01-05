Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, 15, bought 2 flats in Mumbai's Lokhandwala. How much they cost

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her father in their new home. (Image: ruhaanikad/Instagram)

Television actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, recently in limelight for purchasing a house at the age of 15, bought two apartments worth Rs 4 crore, Moneycontrol has learnt.

The actor has purchased two adjacent flats in the posh Lokhandwala complex of suburban Mumbai and both apartments are on the 10th floor.

The flats are registered under her mother, Dolly Sumankumar Dhawan’s name, as Ruhaanika is a minor.

Registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com revealed that one of the flats cost Rs 2,74,50,000 while the other costs Rs 1,25,50,000. Dhawan paid stamp duties of Rs 13,72,500 and Rs 6,27,500 for each flat respectively.

The first apartment is of size 1030 sq ft and the second 470 sq ft, the documents showed.

The price per square feet works out to be around Rs 26,700 per sq ft, said local real estate brokers.

The flats were registered on December 28, 2022, the property registration documents showed.

Best known for playing Ruhi/Pihu in the popular Tv show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share her milestone sharing photos of herself holding the keys to the home and sitting in the living room with her father.

"My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m extremely grateful. I have check marked a very big dream-buying a home on my own. This is very huge for me and my folks."

The actor expressed gratitude towards her parents, especially her mother for being judicious with money.

"She in all ways is a desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it," Dhawan said. "Only god and she know how she does it."

She said she was optimistic about her life and career. "This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder," she wrote.

She also had a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer “Jai Ho” and also had a role in Sunny Deol starrer “Ghayal Once Again” in 2016.

Dhawan has a whopping 1.9 million followers on Instagram and also runs her YouTube channel, which has over 80,000 subscribers. She regularly posts lifestyle videos, vlogs and brand promotions.