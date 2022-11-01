Actor Rambha, children injured in car accident in Canada, daughter hospitalised

Rambha with her children. (Image: rambhaindran_/Instagram)

Actor Rambha suffered injuries in a car accident with her children in Canada’s Ontario while returning home. Taking to Instagram, the popular actor of the 1990s, shared photos of her daughter recuperating in the hospital as well as the damaged car.

She wrote in the post that their car was hit by another while she was returning home after picking up her children from school. Their nanny was also with them. She also said that everyone escaped with minor injuries.

“Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny all of us are safe with minor injuries. My little Sasha is still in the hospital. Bad days bad time. Please pray for us, your prayers mean a lot,” Rambha, 46, wrote in the post sharing a few photos.

Messages and prayers started pouring in for the actor soon after under her post.

“Omg jayamma please take care. Stay safe. Don't worry, sasha baby will be fine soon. Love and prayers,” actor Meena Sagar wrote.

“My God. Take care please. Love and prayers,” commented actor Vikaas Kalantri.

“Omg... glad you guys are safe. Take care ra.. sending prayers and love,” actor Sridevi Vijaykumar wrote.

Rambha is married to businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin since 2010 and they are parents to two daughters and a son. They are settled in Toronto.

During her two-decade career in Indian cinema she starred in several hit movies in eight regional languages.