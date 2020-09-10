172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|actor-paresh-rawal-appointed-new-chief-of-national-school-of-drama-5822961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 04:59 PM IST

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed new chief of National School of Drama

"I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him," Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Twitter.

PTI

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal was September 10 appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD), India's premier theatre institute.

The post had been vacant since 2017. Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rawal, 65, who comes with years of experience in both cinema and theatre, told
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:59 pm

