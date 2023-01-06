English
    Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his Twitter account hacked

    "Please do not engage with anything that comes from my (Twitter) profile today, until the issue is resolved," Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Instagram Stories.

    January 06, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked. Bajpayee shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored.

    "My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved.

    "Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you," the 53-year-old wrote.

    On the work front, Bajpayee will be next seen in "Joram", which reunites him with filmmaker Devashish Makhija. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).
