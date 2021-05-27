Actor KRK sued over defamatory remarks, not Radhe review: Salman Khan’s legal team clarifies

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (PTI)

Two days after actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to inform that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against him over his review of the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Salman’s legal team has clarified that KRK was sued for his defamatory remarks.

KRK, on May 25, had shared an image of the front page of the legal notice sent to him by Salman Khan on Twitter and posted a series of tweets concerning the development, claiming he was sued because Salman took an offense to his review of his latest film ‘Radhe’.

However, Salman Khan’s legal team issued a statement on May 27 to clarify that the defamation suit had nothing to do with the ‘Radhe’ movie review. KRK was sued for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations” against Salman Khan, the legal team’s notice read, according to an India Today report.

Salman Khan’s team clarified: “Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

They added that KRK has been “spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself”.

DSK Legal, Advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures, further said that Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer has assured in Court that he “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”.