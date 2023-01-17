 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actor Gina Lollobrigida, dubbed 'most beautiful woman in the world', dies at 95

Associated Press
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Gina Lollobrigida began making movies in Italy just after the end of World War II.

Gina Lollobrigida began her career in beauty contests, posing for the covers of magazines and making brief appearances in minor films.

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.

The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

A drawn portrait of the diva graced a 1954 cover of Time magazine, which likened her to a "goddess" in an article about Italian movie-making. More than a half-century later, Gina Lollobrigida still turned heads with her brown, curly hair and statuesque figure, and preferred to be called an actress instead of the gender-neutral term actor.

"Lollo", as she was lovingly nicknamed by Italians, began making movies in Italy just after the end of World War II, as the country began to promote on the big screen a stereotypical concept of Mediterranean beauty as buxom and brunette.

Besides "The World's Most Beautiful Woman" in 1955, career highlights included Golden Globe-winner "Come September", with Rock Hudson; "Trapeze", "Beat the Devil", a 1953 John Huston film starring Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones; and "Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell", which won Lollobrigida Italy's top movie award, a David di Donatello, as best actress in 1969.

In Italy, she worked with some of the country's top directors following the war, including Mario Monicelli, Luigi Comencini, Pietro Germi and Vittorio De Sica.