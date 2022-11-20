 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Director Seema Pahwa: ‘Watching theatre content on OTTs might encourage a new audience to go watch live performances'

Deepali Singh
Nov 20, 2022

'Koi Baat Chale' is a new series, airing from November 19 on the OTT Zee Theatre, that is bringing dramatic readings to your screens.

Storytellers keep finding different means to tell stories and dramatic readings are one such artform. A new show called Koi Baat Chale by Zee Theatre will see six different stories by writers Saadat Hasan Manto (Toba Tek Singh, Hatak and Mammad Bhai), Harishankar Parsai (Ek Film Katha) and Munshi Premchand (Gulli Danda and Idgah) narrated by actors such as Manoj Pahwa, Saadia Siddiqui, Vinay Pathak, Vivaan Shah, Gopal Dutt and Vineet Singh. Director Seema Pahwa and her husband Manoj Pahwa — who is narrating Manto’s Toba Tek Singh — to know more about the project. Edited excerpts:

Seema Pahwa

Is this the first time you are helming dramatic readings of this nature, where the emphasis is more on the narration than visuals?

Seema: That’s right. I have done films, plays and short films but this is definitely a new concept for me. Dramatic readings are generally done on the stage in small, intimate set-ups. It’s a slightly different concept when it is done for the screen.

There are six stories by authors such as Manto, Parsai and Premchand. How did you choose the stories?

Seema: All these authors have written such beautiful stories which are still relevant today. There was no real aim behind choosing these particular stories. Some of them have been favourites and one has wanted to make them reach more people. I felt they all belong to different moods and have different flavours.